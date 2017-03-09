Forest Hill man accused of killing 4 people on Christmas Eve set for execution

1:17 Drone video captures wildfire-ravaged Kansas landscape Pause

1:34 Search continues for missing boater

0:26 Treacherous conditions faced 2-year-old boy lost in woods

1:25 How to save yourself from drowning

0:28 Body found in submerged pickup in Eagle Mountain Lake may be missing Reno man

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 1

0:35 Man suspected of burglarizing cars tased and arrested after brief chase

0:23 A duck from Lake Arlington is freed from fishing line