Forest Hill man accused of killing 4 people on Christmas Eve set for execution

A man who vowed to go out in a blaze of glory after killing a father and his infant son in a 1987 Christmas Eve killing spree is scheduled to be executed on Tuesday.
James Eugene Bigby, 61, was convicted of capital murder in 1991 for two 1987 slayings. Bigby drowned Jayson Kehler, a 4-month-old infant, in a sink and shot the child's 26-year-old father, Michael Trekell.
Bigby was also accused of killing two other men later the same day: Calvin Wesley Crane and Frank "Bubba" Johnson.
During his trial, defense attorneys had tried to convince jurors that Bigby was insane. Bigby's father, William Bigby, said his son is sick and still needs help. John Stickels, Bigby’s appellate attorney, said his hands are tied in this case.
Bigby has exhausted all his appeals, Stickels said.
“Bigby has instructed me not to do anything else,” Stickels said. “He also wrote a letter to Gov. Abbott asking him to set an execution date. And then he was brought back to Tarrant County to make sure that was what he wanted to do, and that was what he wanted to do.”
Stickels said that Bigby has been in prison since he was 32 and may have decided that he no longer wants to live on death row.
“And I can’t blame him,” Stickels said.
In a foiled escape attempt, Bigby grabbed a gun behind State District Judge Don Leornard’s bench and confronted him with it in the judge’s chambers. Bigby was captured after Leonard and Assistant District Attorney Robert Mayfield wrestled him to the ground, pulling the gun away.
In 2006, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned Bigby’s death sentence after ruling that the jurors were improperly not allowed to consider whether his mental illness was a mitigating factor.
After hearing testimony and seeing evidence from the initial trial that occurred 15 years ago, a second jury gave Bigby another death sentence.
This story includes information from the Star-Telegram archives.
