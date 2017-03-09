His mother’s 1943 Gibson guitar was stolen. Then it turned up in Ireland.

A Fort Worth man’s stolen vintage guitar was recently returned to him — after police tracked it to Ireland.
Daniel Massey’s 1943 Gibson — which his late mother used to play bluegrass before passing it on to him — and several other personal items went missing in December, swiped from a garage at his home in east Fort Worth.
Burglary detectives found a match for the other items through pawn records, said officer Tamara Valle, police spokeswoman. When police went to the pawn shop, they learned that two men, Christopher Payne, 22, and Craig Boehme, 55, sold the stolen items.
In an interview with detectives, the pair confessed to selling the rare guitar online to a buyer in Ireland, Valle said.
Police contacted the Ireland buyer, who agreed to return the guitar. Massey was reunited with it on Tuesday.
Boehme, of Hurst, was charged with theft of property $2,500-$30,000, a state jail felony, according to court records.
Payne, of Fort Worth, was charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony. Both of their cases are pending.
