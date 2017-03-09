Lewisville sexual-assault lawsuit trial involving football players set to begin

A federal trial begins Monday involving a teen who filed suit against the Lewisville school district alleging Title IX violations after she said she was raped by two Hebron 9th Grade Center football players in 2012, according to federal court documents.
The lawsuit claims that Lewisville Independent School District’s “deliberately indifferent response,” and “failure to promptly and appropriately investigate and respond to multiple sexual assaults” denied the girl access to educational opportunities.
A Denton County grand jury declined to indict the two boys in April 2013.
The lawsuit, which was filed in 2014, noted that at least seven other females alleged they were sexually assaulted by male students enrolled at Hebron High School from 2011 to 2014.
Lewisville school officials have denied all allegations, according to court documents.
“Lewisville ISD is committed to providing students a safe and nurturing learning environment,” Lewisville school district spokeswoman Amanda Brim said in a email. “It is the district’s practice to fully investigate any allegations of wrongdoing, and we are confident the findings of the jury will show the district responded appropriately to ensure the safety of our students.”
Brim said school officials could not comment further because of the pending trial and confidential student information.
Charla Aldous of Dallas, the girl’s attorney, could not be reached Thursday for comment.
The teen, who is referred to as I.F. in the lawsuit, is seeking compensatory damages and reimbursement for her medical treatment. No dollar amount was listed in the lawsuit.
She also is seeking to have the school district take effective steps to prevent sex-based discrimination and harassment.
The lawsuit identifies the football players and other students with their initials.
The lawsuit fully identifies employees, including Kevin Rogers, Title IX coordinator in the district; Mark Dalton, Hebron 9th Grade principal, Amanda Werneke and James Scott, assistant principals; officer Cole Langston, safety resources officer; counselor Debra Whitehead; head football coach Brian Brazil; and other coaches.
According to the lawsuit, Hebron school officials and several football coaches were aware of the alleged incidents in 2012, days after they happened, but an investigation did not begin until months later. And I.F. said she was harassed on Twitter and Instagram by the alleged suspects and other students.
The lawsuit provided this account of the alleged rapes:
I.F. spent the night with a friend on Sept. 28, 2012, but the two ended up at a party in Carrollton that included 40 other teens, mostly football and basketball players from Hebron 9th Grade Center.
I.F. drank alcohol spiked with Xanax and eventually passed out, first outside the Carrollton home and later in a bed.
“The next memory that I.F. has of that night is vomiting into a toilet in a bathroom at the home,” the lawsuit says.
A student later told I.F. that two football players had sex with her.
The lawsuit contends the football coaches had a team meeting days after the alleged sexual assault and no disciplinary actions were taken.
When I.F. and her parents made the accusation of rape and harassment to Lewisville counselor Debra Whitehead, she tried to dissuade them from pursuing a complaint and any criminal charges against the players, according to the lawsuit. She cautioned them not to take on “Hebron’s beloved football program,” the lawsuit states.
Whitehead and other school administrators suggested that I.F. go into the classroom for students with special needs, according to the lawsuit.
Some evidence expected to be presented to a federal jury includes text messages between I.F. and the two boys. One text reported to be from one of the boys said, “I made a huge mistake...I didn’t mean to hurt (I.F.) I really didn’t!! I even came home and thought about Killy(sic) my self.”
Jury selection was expected to begin Monday in Sherman.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Other alleged sexual assaults, sexual harassment
The Lewisville sexual assault lawsuit says that at least seven other females alleged they were sexually assaulted by male students enrolled at Hebron High School, in incidents including these:
- On April 12, 2012, an Arbor Creek Middle School student called a male student from Hebron High to come to her home. He arrived with three or four other male students. The lawsuit alleges a male student persuaded the girl to perform oral sex on him and the encounter was recorded.
- A former female student from Hebron alleges that she was at a party in October 2012 when she was given alcohol laced with drugs. She said she was sexually assaulted in a closet by a Hebron male student. She was taken to a bedroom where, she said, a second Hebron male student sexually assaulted her. Her parents filed a police report.
- Two girls, one from Hebron 9th Grade Center, alleged that male students from Hebron High School sexually assaulted them after they became intoxicated. No charges were filed.
- A female student from Hebron High School said that two male students from the school sexually assaulted her during a party in April 2013.
- A young girl said a male student from Hebron High School had inappropriate sexual contact with her in August 2014. The police were not called.
The lawsuit contends that the Lewisville school district was aware of these allegations of sexual assault, but the students were not disciplined.
Source: Federal civil lawsuit.
Comments