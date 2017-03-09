Fort Worth officer uses Taser to catch fleeing car burglar

A man caught burglarizing vehicles at a car dealership resisted, ran from police and was subdued with a Taser early Thursday, Fort Worth police said.
Police were called about midnight to the Moritz Chevrolet dealership, 9101 Camp Bowie West Blvd., where the man was seen trying to break into vehicles near the dealership’s service center, said police spokesman Officer Brad Perez.
The officer began talking to the man — who was holding a pair of shoes — and tried to place him in handcuffs, but the suspect resisted, the officer lost his grip on the handcuffs and the man took off running, Perez said.
The suspect changed directions several times and hid behind a dumpster. About a quarter-mile from their first encounter, the officer fired his Taser at the running suspect and did not make contact. Then, the officer tripped and fell over a pipe, Perez said.
The suspect turned around and approached the officer, who was still on the ground, and the officer used the Taser a second time. This time it stunned the suspect and he fell, Perez said. The suspect kept trying to resist but was eventually taken into custody when more officers arrived.
Alberto Beltran, 21, no address listed, faces charges of resisting arrest, evading arrest and criminal trespass, according to the police report.
The suspect was wearing all-black clothing that had large bulges in the pockets, which turned out to be coins he had taken from the cars, Perez said.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
