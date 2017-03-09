Fort Worth

March 9, 2017 7:19 AM

Police working to clear scene of 18-wheeler crash on I-35W frontage road

By Azia Branson

FORT WORTH

Emergency cleanup crews are working to clear the scene of an 18-wheeler crash in Fort Worth early Thursday.

About 2:40 a.m. police received a report that an 18-wheeler had crashed into a bridge’s support beam at the 1000 block of East Lancaster Avenue on the Interstate 35W frontage road, according to the incident report. Police closed the northbound service road for cleanup.

Engineers are on scene to inspect the support of the bridge, WFAA reported.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

