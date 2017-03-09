Police working to clear scene of 18-wheeler crash on I-35W frontage road

Emergency cleanup crews are working to clear the scene of an 18-wheeler crash in Fort Worth early Thursday.
About 2:40 a.m. police received a report that an 18-wheeler had crashed into a bridge’s support beam at the 1000 block of East Lancaster Avenue on the Interstate 35W frontage road, according to the incident report. Police closed the northbound service road for cleanup.
Engineers are on scene to inspect the support of the bridge, WFAA reported.
18 wheeler crashes into a bridge support @ E Lancaster and the mixmaster in Fort Worth. Crews are busy picking up the cargo. pic.twitter.com/Ax8yTf9uPa— Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) March 9, 2017
It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
