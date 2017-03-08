Authorities recover body of man submerged in Eagle Mountain Lake

A Reno man who has been missing since February may have been found in under eight feet of water, 25 feet from the shore of Eagle Mountain Lake on Wednesday, according to authorities.
Divers pulled the remains of a man from a submerged pickup about 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to Rick Pippins, Azle Police Department chief.
The truck was located using sonar and could be the remains of Jim Bob Cook, a 56-year-old Reno man who was last seen at an Italian Restaurant on Feb. 8.
Cook left the restaurant about 10:30 p.m. and family members believed he was going home, but he disappeared. Pippins said officials with the Tarrant Regional Water District and Azle police have been searching for him ever since.
An official with the Tarrant Regional Water District got a return that was later identified as a submerged pickup on a sonar device that was being used to search for Cook, Pippins said.
Once the truck was located divers were sent in and a man’s body was pulled from the lake, Pippins said. Divers have confirmed that the truck found beneath the lake waters belonged to Cook, Pippins said.
The body was located on the southeast end of the lake near Eagle Mountain Marina, 6500 Wells Burnett Road, Pippins said. Deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the recovery efforts, Pippin said.
Officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office have taken possession of the body and will make a positive identification, and then determine a cause and manner of death, Pippins said.
“We still have an open missing person’s case,” Pippins said. “Once the medical examiner has determined the identity of this individual then we will assist Tarrant Regional Water District officials with an investigation.”
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
