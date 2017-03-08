Fort Worth

March 8, 2017 6:49 PM

Affected by AT&T 911 outage? Check here for alternate numbers

By Ryan Osborne

AT&T wireless customers across North Texas were reportedly experiencing problems dialing 911 on Wednesday evening.

Several police departments — including in Fort Worth, Keller and North Richland Hills — were tweeting out alternate numbers people should call if they need assistance. A tweet from a Mansfield Fire Department tweet said dialing 911 from an AT&T cellphone resulted in a busy signal.

The company released a statement, according to WFAA, saying it was aware of some 911 calls from wireless customers were being affected, and that it was working to fix the issue.

Officials in Austin and as far away as Orange County, Fla., were also tweeting alternate police and fire phone numbers due to the outage.

Here is a running list of local alternate numbers:

Fort Worth Police Department: (817) 392-4222

MedStar ambulance: (817) 927-9620

Keller Police Department: (817) 743-4522

North Richland Hills Police Department: (817) 281-1000

Bedford Police Department: (817) 952-2127

Burleson Police Department: (817) 295-1118

Arlington Police/Fire Department: (817) 274-4444

Azle Police Department: (817) 444-3221

Euless Police Department: (817) 685-1526

Colleyville Police Department: (817) 743-4522

Southlake Police Department: (817) 743-4522

Grapevine Police Department: (817) 410-8127

Hurst Police Department: (817) 788-7180

Haltom City dispatch: (817) 281-1000

Cleburne Police Department: (817) 645-0972

Saginaw Police Department: (817) 232-0311

Lake Worth Police Department: (817) 237-1224

Plano Police Department: (972) 424-5678

Town of Westlake: (817) 743-4522

Roanoke Police Department: (817) 491-6052

Mansfield Police/Fire Department: (817) 473-0211

White Settlement Police Department: (817) 246-7070

Grand Prairie Police Department: (972) 237-8790

Denton County dispatch: (940) 349-1600 (option 9)

Weatherford Police Department: (817) 598-4300

City of Garland: (972) 485-4840

Coppell Police Department: (972) 304-3610

Dallas Police Department: (214) 744-4444

City of Farmers Branch: (469) 289-3270

Midlothian Police Department: (972) 775-3333

Mineral Wells Police Department: (940) 328-7770

Richardson Police Department: (972) 744-4800

Frisco Police Department: (972) 292-6010

DeSoto Fire Department: (972) 223-6111

Carrollton Police Department: (972) 466-3333

Rockwall Police Department: (972) 771-7717

Murphy Police Department: (972) 468-4200

