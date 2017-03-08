Affected by AT&T 911 outage? Check here for alternate numbers

AT&T wireless customers across North Texas were reportedly experiencing problems dialing 911 on Wednesday evening.
Several police departments — including in Fort Worth, Keller and North Richland Hills — were tweeting out alternate numbers people should call if they need assistance. A tweet from a Mansfield Fire Department tweet said dialing 911 from an AT&T cellphone resulted in a busy signal.
The company released a statement, according to WFAA, saying it was aware of some 911 calls from wireless customers were being affected, and that it was working to fix the issue.
Officials in Austin and as far away as Orange County, Fla., were also tweeting alternate police and fire phone numbers due to the outage.
Here is a running list of local alternate numbers:
Fort Worth Police Department: (817) 392-4222
MedStar ambulance: (817) 927-9620
Keller Police Department: (817) 743-4522
North Richland Hills Police Department: (817) 281-1000
Bedford Police Department: (817) 952-2127
Burleson Police Department: (817) 295-1118
Arlington Police/Fire Department: (817) 274-4444
Azle Police Department: (817) 444-3221
Euless Police Department: (817) 685-1526
Colleyville Police Department: (817) 743-4522
Southlake Police Department: (817) 743-4522
Grapevine Police Department: (817) 410-8127
Hurst Police Department: (817) 788-7180
Haltom City dispatch: (817) 281-1000
Cleburne Police Department: (817) 645-0972
Saginaw Police Department: (817) 232-0311
Lake Worth Police Department: (817) 237-1224
Plano Police Department: (972) 424-5678
Town of Westlake: (817) 743-4522
Roanoke Police Department: (817) 491-6052
Mansfield Police/Fire Department: (817) 473-0211
White Settlement Police Department: (817) 246-7070
Grand Prairie Police Department: (972) 237-8790
Denton County dispatch: (940) 349-1600 (option 9)
Weatherford Police Department: (817) 598-4300
City of Garland: (972) 485-4840
Coppell Police Department: (972) 304-3610
Dallas Police Department: (214) 744-4444
City of Farmers Branch: (469) 289-3270
Midlothian Police Department: (972) 775-3333
Mineral Wells Police Department: (940) 328-7770
Richardson Police Department: (972) 744-4800
Frisco Police Department: (972) 292-6010
DeSoto Fire Department: (972) 223-6111
Carrollton Police Department: (972) 466-3333
Rockwall Police Department: (972) 771-7717
Murphy Police Department: (972) 468-4200
