Homeless man dies after being robbed, assaulted in Fort Worth

A homeless man died after he was assaulted and robbed Sunday in Fort Worth, according to Fort Worth police.
Police were called to the 1800 block of East Lancaster Avenue late Sunday night and found the victim lying on the sidewalk, said Officer Brad Perez, a Fort Worth Police Department spokesman.
The victim, with injuries to his face and head, was taken to a hospital, where he died Monday afternoon, Perez said.
He was identified as 50-year-old Allen Plexco by the Tarrant County medical examiner.
Police believe he was homeless and was assaulted while being robbed by unknown suspects. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, Perez said.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments