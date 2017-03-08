Suspect arrested in Fort Worth driveway slaying

A 30-year-old Fort Worth man was in custody Wednesday, accused in the fatal shooting last month of another man in a residential neighborhood.
Jail records identified the suspect as Micah Daniels, who was arrested Tuesday.
Daniels is accused of killing Wesley Hatcher, 31, of Fort Worth, whose body was found on a residential driveway Feb. 19. Hatcher died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to an autopsy by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Police had not released a motive for the shooting.
Hatcher was fatally shot at his girlfriend’s home shortly after 3:30 a.m. Feb. 19 in the 5500 block of Norris Street.
A caller told a dispatcher about hearing a loud argument in the neighborhood and then gunshots, according to a preliminary police report.
Officers arrived and found Hatcher on the driveway with gunshot wounds.
Detectives have determined there was an altercation between Hatcher and two women at the residence. A man shot Hatcher and fled, police said.
This report includes information from Star-Telegram archives.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments