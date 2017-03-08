Fort Worth

March 8, 2017 12:59 PM

Suspect arrested in Fort Worth driveway slaying

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

A 30-year-old Fort Worth man was in custody Wednesday, accused in the fatal shooting last month of another man in a residential neighborhood.

Jail records identified the suspect as Micah Daniels, who was arrested Tuesday.

Daniels is accused of killing Wesley Hatcher, 31, of Fort Worth, whose body was found on a residential driveway Feb. 19. Hatcher died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to an autopsy by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Police had not released a motive for the shooting.

Hatcher was fatally shot at his girlfriend’s home shortly after 3:30 a.m. Feb. 19 in the 5500 block of Norris Street.

A caller told a dispatcher about hearing a loud argument in the neighborhood and then gunshots, according to a preliminary police report.

Officers arrived and found Hatcher on the driveway with gunshot wounds.

Detectives have determined there was an altercation between Hatcher and two women at the residence. A man shot Hatcher and fled, police said.

This report includes information from Star-Telegram archives.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 1

Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Police warn citizens not to attempt to arrest or detain of the subjects because they might be armed and dangerous.

 

Related content

Fort Worth

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos