Juveniles, one with hatchet, arrested after breaking into Fort Worth high school

Three juveniles are accused of breaking into a southwest Fort Worth high school, one of them “running around with a hatchet,” early Wednesday, according to a police call sheet.
Security personnel at South Hills High School saw three people inside the school on surveillance video and called Fort Worth police about 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to officer Bradley Perez, police spokesman.
Police arrested the three juvenile suspects, and found damage and graffiti inside the school, Perez said.
