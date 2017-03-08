Fort Worth

Juveniles, one with hatchet, arrested after breaking into Fort Worth high school

FORT WORTH

Three juveniles are accused of breaking into a southwest Fort Worth high school, one of them “running around with a hatchet,” early Wednesday, according to a police call sheet.

Security personnel at South Hills High School saw three people inside the school on surveillance video and called Fort Worth police about 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to officer Bradley Perez, police spokesman.

Police arrested the three juvenile suspects, and found damage and graffiti inside the school, Perez said.

