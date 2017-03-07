‘Pup in training:’ Tarrant County sheriff enlists labradoodle therapy dog

The Tarrant County sheriff’s department will soon have a furry new deputy.
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jay Novacek and his wife, Amy, are donating a labradoodle to serve as a therapy dog for the agency, NBC 5 reported.
“Every time I have seen a dog like this interjected into a situation, it brings down the tension in the room,” Sheriff Bill Waybourn, who took office in January, told the TV station.
For now, the therapy dog is still a “pup in training,” sheriff’s department spokesman David McLelland said, but the Novaceks, who raise labradoodles in Johnson County, will provide a few others on an as-needed basis in the meantime.
Last year, the Tarrant County district attorney’s office got a therapy dog, Brady, a golden retriever, to help comfort victims and witnesses.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
