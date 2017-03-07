Fort Worth sending help to fight deadly Panhandle wildfires

Three firefighters and two brush trucks from Fort Worth are heading to the Texas Panhandle, where massive wildfires have killed at least four people and burned more than 400,000 acres of land.
The crew from Fort Worth is part of the Texas Instrastate Fire Mutual Aid System deployed by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Four people died overnight Monday from large fires in Grayson County and Lipscomb County, west and northwest of Amarillo, according to the Amarillo Globe-News.
Cody Crockett and Sydney Wallace died trying to herd cattle away from the flames, the newspaper reported.
Sloan Everett, another rancher, also died in Gray County. Cade Koch, 25, died in Lipscomb County, according to the Globe-News.
Fort Worth Fire is sending 3 FFs & 2 brush trucks as part of a strike team to assist with the wild land fires in the TX panhandle.— Fort Worth Fire Dept (@FortWorthFire) March 7, 2017
The Texas A&M Forest Service responded to three major fires Monday near the areas of Perryton, Dumas and Lefors, according to a news release. Hundreds of homes have been threatened and two homes have been reported destroyed.
Winds should calm down Wednesday but elevated fire conditions should return Thursday and through the weekend, the news release said.
Two other people have died in wildfires in Kansas, Oklahoma and Colorado this week, according to the Associated Press.
AERIAL PHOTOS: Here are some aerial view photos taken of the "Dumas Complex" fire, which started in NE Amarillo. This fire is now 90% contained. (Photos courtesy of Chuck Speed)Posted by ABC 7 Amarillo on Tuesday, March 7, 2017
