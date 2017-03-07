A painful wait for Fort Worth family of missing mentally challenged woman

Volodymyr Rybalchenko is living a parent’s worst nighmare.
Rybalchenko’s 31-year-old daughter, Iryna, who suffers from obsessive compulsive disorder, has been missing for a month without a trace.
No one has reported seeing her since Feb. 8. Her family has not received a telephone call or message from Iryna, who also has vision problems. And she has no cell phone, vehicle or money.
Her family has contacted authorities time after time, they’ve posted fliers and asked for help on social media.
As of Tuesday, nothing.
“We don’t know what else to do,” Rybalchenko said Tuesday in a telephone interview.
Nataliya Rybalchenko, Iryna’s mother, also is hurting.
“We are extremely worried for her safety and have been looking all over in nearby shelters and other places of refuge, with absolutely no success,” her mother wrote on Facebook.
The last month has been long and painful for the Rybalchenko family.
A native of the Ukraine, Iryna and her family also have lived in France, but they moved to the United States in time for her to graduate from high school in Connecticut.
Iryna attended a university in France, but she returned to live with her family, who had moved to North Texas.
“It was then that there were signs that she was having problems,” her father said.
Iryna enrolled at the University of North Texas, but she later dropped out.
“She began to fear her professors, her classmates,” Volodymyr Rybalchenko said. “She was prescribed medications and we thought she was taking them. But we later found out that she was just putting them under her tongue and acted as if she was taking the pills.”
Starting in 2010 and until this year, her father said he had to put her in a hospital once and she has left home two other times.
“Recently, she feared going to her doctor appointments,” her father said. “The doctors changed her medications and her anxiety level was very high.”
Her father said that his daughter could not keep her affairs in order and didn’t have any friends in the area.
The fear of doctor’s appointments was one reason she left her family’s home in the 4600 block of Matthew Drive on Feb. 6. She obtained alcohol and was picked up by police for public intoxication.
Iryna was released from jail in downtown Fort Worth on Feb. 7, but police detained her a few hours later when she shoplifted a bag of chips at Walgreens.
“The store did not want to pursue charges, and she didn’t have any identification, so the officer took her to a shelter,” her father said. “We had been looking for her and we went to downtown Fort Worth, where we stopped a bicycle officer. We gave him a description of her and he remembered her.”
Iryna’s family was told she was taken to a Fort Worth shelter and that’s where she was found.
“We brought her home,” Volodymyr Rybalchenko said. “She acted fine, and I truly believe she was going to do better. ”
Iryna was left home alone on Feb. 8, and she was gone by the time her parents came home later that day.
She is about 5 feet 4, inches tall, weighs about 95 pounds and has brown ,straight hair and blue eyes. Her family believes she was wearing jeans, a gray coat and brown boots.
Iryna Rybalchenko is fluent in four languages, and her father believes that because his daughter is religious she may try to seek help from churches.
Anyone with information should call police at 817-392-4222
Domingo Ramirez Jr.
