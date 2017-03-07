Mineral Wells man gets 30 years for sending nude photos of toddler

A Mineral Wells man who admitted to taking nude photos of a toddler and then sending the images on his cell phone has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
Jimmy D. Gordon, 57, received the maximum sentence Monday on a charge of production of child pornography.
Gordon had pleaded guilty to the charge in June.
Local FBI agents began investigating Gordon in January 2016 after receiving information from an FBI agent in Buffalo about an ongoing investigation of people using Facebook to discuss sexual exploitation of children and share images of child porn.
Gordon was one of the people identified by FBI agents in Buffalo as having used his Facebook account to receive and distribute photos of minors engaged in sexual conduct, according to federal court documents.
The images were of boys as young as 2 and others ages 11 to 13 years-old, federal agents said in court documents.
FBI agents served a search warrant on Gordon’s home in the 2500 block of SE 11th Street in Mineral Wells on March 2, 2016.
Gordon told agents that he received nude photos of boys who were 11 and 13 years old on his cell phone.
During an interview with the FBI, Gordon admitted he used his cell phone to take nude photos of a 2-year-old boy he was babysitting in September 2015.
He then sent the images of the nude toddler to another individual, according to court documents.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
