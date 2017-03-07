‘Muslim Free America:’ White supremacist posters found at TCU

Two posters promoting a “Muslim free America” and white supremacy were recently found on TCU’s campus, school officials said.
The posters claimed to come from Vanguard America, a white nationalist youth organization, said TCU police Det. Stephen Hall. They were found inside the TCU library and at an academic building and reported to campus police on Saturday.
One said, “Imagine A Muslim Free America,” and depicted the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center. The other said, “Take Your Country Back.”
“Look Around, White Man. Is This The Nation Your Ancestors Died For?” one poster said.
Hall said police are reviewing surveillance video from both locations where the posters were found. It’s not a criminal investigation. But if students were involved, they could be in violation of school policy, Hall said.
In a statement through spokeswoman Holly Ellman, the university said the posters “were not sponsored by any of TCU’s student groups and were not posted in areas approved for posting, and therefore were removed.”
The posters included the address to Vanguard America’s website, bloodandsoil.org. The site’s “manifesto” says, “America is to be a nation exclusively for the White American peoples.”
In February, the group posted plans for “The Texan Offensive,” a flier-posting effort at several Texas colleges, including the University of North Texas and University of Texas at Dallas. TCU was not among the schools named.
Racist fliers have popped up at dozens of colleges across the country this school year — 107 in total, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Fliers titled “Why White Women Shouldn’t Date Black Men” were found on SMU’s campus last fall.
The Anti-Defamation League described the widespread fliers as part of an “unprecedented” recruitment effort on college campuses by white supremacists, including Richard Spencer, the alt-right founder from Dallas who spoke at Texas A&M in December.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
