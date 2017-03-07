Crowley teen dies after medical emergency during color guard practice

A 16-year-old Crowley High School student died Monday night after a medical emergency during color guard practice, according to the Crowley school district.
Hailey Cartwright, a sophomore, was practicing with the color guard Monday evening at Crowley High School when she had a “medical emergency that left her unresponsive,” according to a Crowley school district news release.
A nurse treated her until paramedics arrived and took her to a Burleson hospital, where she died about 8:30 p.m., according to the news release and the Tarrant County medical examiner.
“Crowley ISD is incredibly saddened by this tragedy and the loss of this beautiful, young life,” Interim Superintendent Patricia Linares said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Hailey’s family, friends and the Crowley ISD staff during this difficult time.”
The district is offering support to students and staff at Crowley High School and the Johnson Career and Technology Education Center, where Cartwright studied health science.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments