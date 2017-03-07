Fort Worth

March 7, 2017 8:36 AM

Fort Worth man dies after crashing motorcycle on U.S. 287

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

A Fort Worth man died Monday night at the hospital after his motorcycle crashed on a northwest Fort Worth highway, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police were called to the scene of the crash about 7:15 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of the 12600 block of northwest U.S. 287, said officer Brad Perez, a Fort Worth police spokesman.

The motorcyclist apparently veered off the roadway into the ditch, but no cause was provided by police.

Roger Landers, 54, was taken to an area hospital and died about 8:30 p.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

Fort Worth

