Fort Worth police officer wins back job 6 years after firing

An arbitrator ruled Monday that a Fort Worth police officer who was fired more than six years ago in a scandal over falsified traffic tickets should be reinstated and receive back pay, a figure that could total about $400,000, his attorney said.
Officer James L. Dunn was among six officers fired in December 2010, accused of writing false times on tickets to justify earning overtime through a federal grant.
Arbitrator Norman Bennett, who heard Dunn’s appeal in October, concluded that while Dunn “engaged in negligent misconduct” by writing inaccurate times, he did not intentionally falsify the documents.
Bennett reduced Dunn’s indefinite suspension to a 14-day suspension and awarded him compensation and any other lost benefits.
Dunn’s attorney, Terry Daffron, said some of Dunn’s earnings through temporary employment since his firing will offset some of what the city owes him. But his compensation should still be “substantial” and likely one of the biggest back pay amounts ever received by a Fort Worth officer, Daffron said.
Robert Peoples, Maurice Middleton, Marcus Mosqueda, Ronald Wigginton and Patrick Aguilar were the other fired officers.
A seventh officer, Tahwana Zavala, was fired in February 2014 after investigators alleged that she, too, had falsified times on issued tickets to obtain overtime by using a different method.
All the officers appealed, though Aguilar and Peoples later withdrew their appeals. The appeals of Wigginton, Mosqueda and Zavala were tossed out by Bennett last year, and Middleton’s appeal was denied.
Throughout the process — as several of the officers, including Dunn, were indicted and then had their criminal cases tossed out — Dunn was the only one who didn’t surrender his peace officer’s license, making him eligible to be reinstated to his job.
Dunn’s involvement in the investigation centered on his daily activity report in which he wrote down each ticket he issued and when he issued them.
The city alleged that Dunn “repeatedly and deliberately falsified” times on dozens of tickets from April 2009 to March 2010.
But for six years, Dunn testified, he turned in his overtime reports the same way, reflecting that he issued tickets in 15-minute intervals. Each time, he testified, his supervisor signed off on the reports and no one told him he was doing anything wrong.
The times were inaccurate, and Dunn “should have known better,” despite his supervisor signing off, Bennett, the arbitrator, ruled.
However, Bennett did not believe Dunn acted intentionally “because of the supervisory failure” to not notice the times were inaccurate.
Daffron, Dunn’s attorney, said Dunn maintained all along that he did not intentionally falsify traffic tickets and that the city failed to prove otherwise.
“There comes a time when you need to put up or shut up,” Daffron said, “and the city just did not have the evidence.”
Dunn, who was hired by Fort Worth police in 1999, is expected to return to work soon. Daffron said he’ll first go to the police academy to catch up on training he missed over the years.
