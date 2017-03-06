Lawyers, activists pressure Fort Worth police department over video leak

Two black Fort Worth police administrators weren’t involved in the leak of a video showing a controversial arrest, said community activists Monday, also accusing the Fort Worth Police Department of institutional racism.
“This community stands behind them and is outraged that they are involved in any type of investigation,” said Dominique Alexander, president and founder of the activist group Next Generation Action Network. “We have heard (many statements) that this information was not given to them ...”
On Friday, the Star-Telegram reported that high-ranking police administrators Assistant Chief Abdul Pridgen and Deputy Chief Vance Keyes were relieved of command as part of an investigation into the leaked body camera video and personnel records of Officer William Martin.
On Saturday, the Fort Worth Police Department sent a news release saying, “It is unfortunate that members of the media (and two attorneys) identified two specific individuals, but it is our intent to complete the investigation into this matter.” The statement said the investigation is ongoing, and the department won’t share details of the case during the investigation.
The problems started when Martin arrested Fort Worth resident Jacqueline Craig and her daughters Dec. 21, after she called police to report that a neighbor assaulted her young son. The incident was recorded on a Facebook Live video and went viral, sparking outrage over Martin’s aggression. Some accused him of racism.
Martin was given a 10-day suspension, which he is appealing, and the charges against the Craigs were dropped. Mayor Betsy Price apologized to Craig and acknowledged that Martin’s penalty was not severe enough.
Martin’s body cam video was leaked, prompting an internal Fort Worth police investigation.
At the press conference Monday, Pastor Michael Bell, chairman of the Unity in the Community Coalition, said the police department should fire Martin and reinstate Pridgen and Keyes. He also said that the Tarrant County district attorney should file charges against Martin and file stronger charges against the neighbor cited for assaulting Craig’s young son.
Alexander said Keyes and Pridgen came to Craig’s aid immediately after the incident with Martin. He said they were the only ones “there to make sure the community had all the answers” and that they are now being treated with “disrespect.”
Bell said someone with the department needs to explain why a white officer and white neighbor get “slaps on the wrist” while the two African American police chiefs — “honorable men” — are being “threatened with losing their jobs without incontrovertible evidence.”
Merritt said those were “actions born out of a system of institutional racism.”
Bell also said the group demands the City Council “commission a citizen police oversight board with teeth” for independent review of perceived misconduct; that the city receive diversity training from a credible independent firm; and that the president of the Police Officers Association, Sgt. Rick Van Houten, resign because he has had altercations with Keyes and Pridgen.
The community leaders said they intend to address the Fort Worth City Council at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday with their concerns and demands, and they encouraged supporters to attend.
‘Prosecute to the fullest extent’
Police and city leaders have previously said the release of both the video and Martin’s personnel file were illegal.
“We will prosecute to the fullest extent whoever was responsible for leaking this video,” Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said during a Jan. 27 news conference alongside Mayor Betsy Price.
Merritt, Craig’s attorney, said Monday he got the video from his friend Shaun King, an activist who writes for the New York Daily News. Merritt said his office has no relationship with Pridgen or Keyes.
“Someone ... in this case, not Assistant Police Chief Abdul Pridgen or Deputy Chief Vance Keyes ... decided to uncover the cover-up and provide the public with Martin’s body cam video,” Bell said.
Merritt said the only person who could have legally withheld the video was Craig, because it involved her children, but she wanted it to be seen.
Pridgen joined the department in December 1992 and was assistant chief over the finance and personnel bureau. He was previously one of six finalists for the Fort Worth police chief position and, later, a finalist for the Corpus Christi police chief job.
Keyes joined the police department in 2000 and was over operational command, which included the training division, professional standards and the communications division and quality assurance.
Body cam leaked
The leaked body cam video provided a new angle of the disturbance call that led to the arrests of Craig and two of her daughters.
Itamar Vardi, a neighbor of Craig’s, had called 911 first, reporting that someone had littered in his yard and that a group of people were refusing to leave. One of Craig’s daughters and then Craig called 911 a short time later, accusing Vardi of grabbing and choking Craig’s 7-year-old son.
Martin was suspended for 10 days after an internal investigation found he had used excessive force and was disrespectful. He has appealed.
Charges against Craig and her daughters were eventually dropped while Vardi was cited for assault by contact, a Class C misdemeanor. He has pleaded not guilty.
In a meeting with Fitzgerald, Martin acknowledged that he “asked a stupid question” during the police call and had other regrets about his handling of the incident, according to audio of that meeting obtained by the Star-Telegram.
Pridgen and Keyes had recently come under criticism from the Fort Worth Police Officers Association, who alleged that pair had ordered subordinates to break the rules to allow four unqualified police officers to join the department through a special recruiting program.
The association alleged the pair then retaliated against a lieutenant and sergeant who raised concerns about the unqualified applicants and possible police contract violations.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments