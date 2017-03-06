Fort Worth police officer accused of sexually assaulting minor

A Fort Worth police officer was arrested last week, accused of sexually assaulting a child in Arlington.
David Brintnell, 43, faces a charge of sexual assault of a child under the age of 17, a second-degree felony, said Lt. Chris Cook, Arlington police spokesman.
Brintnell was arrested Thursday and posted $50,000 bond the same day. Arlington police notified Fort Worth police about Brintnell’s arrest, Cook said.
Fort Worth police officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Further details about the case were not being released Monday.
A second-degree felony is punishable by two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
Brintnell joined the Fort Worth Police Department in September, according to the Texas Tribune government employees database.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
