Fort Worth

March 6, 2017 1:39 PM

Fort Worth police officer accused of sexually assaulting minor

By Ryan Osborne

ARLINGTON

A Fort Worth police officer was arrested last week, accused of sexually assaulting a child in Arlington.

David Brintnell, 43, faces a charge of sexual assault of a child under the age of 17, a second-degree felony, said Lt. Chris Cook, Arlington police spokesman.

Brintnell was arrested Thursday and posted $50,000 bond the same day. Arlington police notified Fort Worth police about Brintnell’s arrest, Cook said.

Fort Worth police officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Further details about the case were not being released Monday.

A second-degree felony is punishable by two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Brintnell joined the Fort Worth Police Department in September, according to the Texas Tribune government employees database.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

Fort Worth

