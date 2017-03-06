Benbrook police seeking help finding armed robber with a limp

Police asked for help Monday identifying an armed bandit with a noticeable limp who stole an undisclosed amount of money from a convenience store.
No injuries were reported in the holdup Saturday night at a Tetco/Chevron store in the 6000 block of Southwest Boulevard.
Police released photographs of the suspect from store surveillance cameras Monday in hopes that someone would recognize the robber.
The robbery was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday when a man brandishing a handgun demanded cash, stole the money and fled in a sedan.
The bandit is a white man, clean-shaven with two distinguishing marks on the left side of his face that could be scars.
Anyone with information should call police at 817-249-2752 Ext. 6126 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477. Tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at www.469tips.com.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
