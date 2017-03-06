Everman high school students killed in rollover crash near Fort Worth

Two Everman High School students died late Sunday night after the car they were riding in rolled over, according to Everman police.
Everman police were called to the 300 block of Roy C. Brooks Drive about 11:45 p.m. Sunday to a one-car rollover crash and found a Ford Mustang with severe damage, according to a news release from Police Chief Craig Spencer. Two passengers, students at Everman High School, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The victims’ identities had not been released late Monday morning.
The driver of the vehicle was hospitalized with “significant injuries” and was in stable condition Monday morning, according to the news release.
The cause of the crash was unknown Monday morning, the news release said.
The Everman school district will offer counseling and other services to students affected by the incident, according to the news release.
“Our deepest condolences go out to the families affected by this incident,” says a statement from Curtis Amos, superintendent of the Everman school district.
