Breezy afternoon expected Monday, sunny skies forecast later Tuesday

After a cold, dreary weekend, temperatures are expected to rise to the upper 70s and low 80s by Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service
Expect a breezy afternoon, with winds at 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15-20 mph.
The sun will make an appearance Tuesday afternoon, after chances for rain increase tonight through Tuesday morning. But the forecast for Tarrant County calls for partly cloudy skies Wednesday, mostly cloudy Thursday and partly sunny Friday.
High temperatures should stay in the 70s this week.
Another cold front is expected late Saturday, said Patricia Sanchez, weather service meteorologist, when chances for rain increase to 30 percent.
Saturday’s temperatures during the day should be near the 80s, but are expected to drop to the mid 50s overnight. Sunday’s high should be in the low 70s, Sanchez said.
Lows this week will range from the mid 40s to the lower 60s this week, with tonight’s low around the mid 50s.
