Fort Worth woman who put Branson on the map, Chisai Childs, has died

Those who have seen her act in Branson or Fort Worth, and those who knew her as a friend, are in mourning for Chisai Childs, who died Wednesday.
Childs was 69.
In the Branson area of Missouri, Childs was known as the “Belle of Branson.”
The area is in mourning following the death of a #Branson “pioneer,” Chisai Childs, at the age of 69. https://t.co/SlTIl45C3F pic.twitter.com/RucybVxlHw— The Branson News (@BransonTLN) March 3, 2017
Anseth Chisai Childs Burbee died suddenly in her home. She is survived by her husband, David Burbee, according to a story in the Branson Tri-Lakes News. For more than 50 years, Childs was involved in entertainment, from performing to producing, the Tri-Lakes News story said.
After many years performing and producing the “Grapevine Opry” in Grapevine, Childs relocated the show to the original Starlite Theatre in Branson in 1981, according to the Tri-Lakes News reporting. Even though there were already more than a handful of shows in Branson, Childs’ impact was almost immediately felt, the Tri-Lakes News story said.
Diane McCusker, a classmate from Paschal High School and a childhood friend, said that Childs was an ambassador of good will from Fort Worth because she was such a good entertainer.
“This woman brought so much good publicity to the city of Fort Worth because the people there just loved her,’ McCusker said. “She was at the Weatherford Opry about a year ago and all the people from Paschal were there. The Paschal alumni wanted her to do a show here and she did.”
Johnnie High began his country music show in 1974, when he and Childs, who was also a dance teacher back then, bought and refurbished Grapevine's Palace Theatre. Five years later, Childs moved to Branson, and High opened his Saturday night show at Will Rogers Auditorium in Fort Worth. It stayed there for 13 years, until the building was closed for renovation because of asbestos contamination.
According to reporting from KY3 News television, someone on social media posted that Childs took Branson out of bib overalls and put it in rhinestones.
Perhaps she made her biggest impact on Branson with her ability to bring in entertainers such as Boxcar Willie, Doug Gabriel and Shoji Tabuchi, according to a story on Ozarksfirst.com.
Chisai didn’t just have an eye for talent, she also knew how to sell talent to the millions of Branson visitors, with glitter and glitz, according to the Ozarkfirst.com story.
