Fort Worth could get its own ‘Flip or Flop’ spinoff

Flip or Flop could be getting a little Cowtown flavor.
Expanding on the success of the show starring Tarek and Christina El Moussa, HGTV is adding possible spinoff locations, including a Dallas-Fort Worth title.
HGTV filmed a pilot called Flipping Texas, which aired last month and is scheduled again to air at noon on Sunday. If the network picks up the show, it will premiere early next year and be called Flip or Flop Fort Worth.
The pilot episode follows military veterans Andy and Ashley Williams as they renovated a ranch-style house in Hurst.
“The first play went well and we appreciate all the support the people of Fort Worth are giving to the pilot,” Andy said.
So far, the couple has renovated 49 houses. The two met while in Iraq and hope to use their platform to empower other veterans.
In a clip of the show, the couple take their two kids, ages 3 and 4, on a drive looking for houses to flip, calling it “Driving for Dollars.”
"You're never too young to learn," Andy told The Dallas Morning News. "It's really important to us especially in today's society that we try to incorporate that entrepreneurial spirit in them."
They said three things they look for while driving are ugly houses, high grass and mail in the mailbox. See more clips from the show here.
The first of the spinoffs is called Flipping Las Vegas and will air April 6. Flip or Flop Atlanta will premiere this summer. Other possible titles in the works are Flip or Flop Nashville and Flip or Flop Chicago.
‘Flipping Texas’
When: noon Sunday
Where: HGTV
Comments