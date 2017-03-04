Rain chances likely in Fort Worth Saturday evening

Rain and possible isolated thunderstorms are likely to arrive in Fort Worth Saturday evening.
Mostly cloudy with a high of 64 during the day, rain is expected to move into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex between 5 and 6 p.m., said Juan Hernandez, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible but most areas will experience light showers, Hernandez said. Wind speeds are expected to stay around 10 to 15 mph with an overnight low in the mid 50s.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms today and tonight. #ctxwx #dfwwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/g22dEedJed— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 4, 2017
Showers will continue overnight with a 40 percent chance, lingering until mid-afternoon Sunday. Rain chances are likely to move out of the area by Sunday evening before returning again Monday night.
Sunday’s high will be about 65 and will stay fairly warm with a low of 60 overnight.
