Man identified in fatal Loop 820 crash in Fort Worth

A 28-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Loop 820 early Friday in Fort Worth.
Miguel Oropeza was driving a pickup truck about 2:30 a.m. when he veered off the road and crashed into a highway sign in the westbound lanes of Loop 820 near Azle Avenue. He was pronounced dead on scene, police said.
Public records list Oropeza as a resident of Fort Worth.
All westbound lanes of the highway were shut down at Azle Avenue for almost four hours until the accident was cleared about 6 a.m.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
