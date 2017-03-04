Fort Worth

March 4, 2017 11:36 AM

Man identified in fatal Loop 820 crash in Fort Worth

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

A 28-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Loop 820 early Friday in Fort Worth.

Miguel Oropeza was driving a pickup truck about 2:30 a.m. when he veered off the road and crashed into a highway sign in the westbound lanes of Loop 820 near Azle Avenue. He was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Public records list Oropeza as a resident of Fort Worth.

All westbound lanes of the highway were shut down at Azle Avenue for almost four hours until the accident was cleared about 6 a.m.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

Related content

Fort Worth

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos