Officials identify man killed in Benbrook apartment fire

1:40 The world's biggest beer party: Germany's Oktoberfest Pause

0:27 Man killed in single-vehicle wreck on west Loop 820 early Friday

1:03 Tammy Atwood talks about Collinsville house fire

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:39 Noel comes up big in big win over Memphis

2:13 Drew Robinson stays open with utility role

0:24 Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue

0:57 These iconic American landmarks are made out of LEGO bricks

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story