Officials identify man killed in Benbrook apartment fire

Officials have identified a 52-year-old man who was killed in an apartment fire early Friday in Benbrook.
Donald Clowers, of Benbrook, died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide inside his apartment building, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Two others were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries after jumping from a window on the second story of the building, said Tommy Davis, Benbrook fire chief. Firefighters responded about midnight to the two-alarm blaze at St. Nicholas Place Apartments in the 4600 block of Williams Road.
In an interview with Fox 4 News, neighbors referred to Clowers as “Donny” and told the station that he died trying to save his pets. Witnesses also told the station that his wife was one of the two people injured after jumping from the second story.
Eight units were destroyed, four others were badly damaged and 16 to 20 people were displaced, Davis said. Fort Worth and White Settlement departments assisted.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
