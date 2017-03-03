Voter-fraud mom credits ‘act of God’ for her unexpected freedom

Rosa Maria Ortega, the Grand Prairie woman sentenced to eight years in prison for illegal voting, was bonded out of jail Thursday and then received a surprise she declared must have been “an act of God:”
Freedom.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement stunned even Ortega’s attorneys by dropping the immigration hold on her. Ortega, a U.S. resident and green-card holder, faces deportation by ICE after being convicted last month by a Tarrant County jury on two felony counts of illegal voting.
“It’s an act of God. Really, I was shocked, I was shocked,” Ortega said following a Friday afternoon meeting with her attorneys in Dallas. “I thought they [ICE] were going to come and get me. When they said you are free to go, I really thank God for that.”
The decision by ICE set her free to reunite with her four children and her fiance, Oscar Sherman. According to a statement released by ICE on Friday, Ortega will remain free until the appeals court makes its ruling, a process that could take up to nine months, according to Clark Birdsall, one of Ortega’s attorneys.
Ortega, 37, was sentenced Feb. 9 and had been in the Tarrant County Jail since.
I am putting everything in God’s hands. If he says ‘I don’t want you here,’ I won’t be here.
Rosa Maria Ortega
After posting bond, Ortega’s uncle, Jaimie Gonzalez of Dallas, picked her up and whisked her to north Dallas, where her four children, ages 12 to 16, have been living with their father, Rene Garza Sr., since her conviction.
“The first thing I did was see my kids. I surprised them,” Ortega said. “They were so happy, they cried. We surprised my daughter at her school, she was trying out for drill team. I said, ‘Angel,’ and she didn’t really look up. Then I said, ‘Celeste’ (her middle name), I’m the only who calls her that, and she looked up. She was so happy.”
For the time being, Ortega said she will live with her brother, Tony Ortega, in Dallas, and her children will remain with their father after having been pulled from their Arlington schools following Ortega’s sentencing.
While Ortega embraces her temporary freedom, she said she knows she faces an uphill battle to win the appeal. If the appeals court does not grant her a new trial or acquittal, she will serve her sentence and then face deportation to her native Mexico. Ortega has lived the majority of her life in North Texas.
“I am putting everything in God’s hands,” Ortega said. “If he says ‘I don’t want you here,’ I won’t be here. He either has a plan for me here or a plan for me in Mexico. Either way, I am in good hands.”
I’m really surprised. This is not what Trump’s executive orders called for. They called for anybody suspected of committing crimes.
Clark Birdsall, Ortega’s attorney
Ortega’s attorneys were just as surprised as she was by ICE’s removal of the hold. Their expectation was that ICE would transport her to the Dallas Immigration Detention Center from processing, and then move her on to a detention center to await a court hearing in front of an immigration judge.
“I’m really surprised,” Birdsall said. “This is not what [President Donald] Trump’s executive orders called for. They called for anybody suspected of committing crimes. His executive order doesn’t require committing a crime. ... I’m shocked and happy, and hope for the future.”
Ortega and Sherman, 27, planned to get married in April, but Ortega called off the engagement due to the stress of the trial and fear of being deported. Sherman, a truck driver, has vowed that he will move to Mexico if Ortega is ultimately deported.
He was on the road heading home from delivering a haul in Decatur on Thursday when Ortega called him and told him she was coming home.
“I’m blessed,” Sherman said. “I got the woman of my life next to me.”
Ortega and her children planned to be at Sherman’s home over the weekend.
“I just want to spend time with my kids, maybe have a movie night and thank God for the beautiful blessings that he gave me,” Ortega said. “My family, everybody is so shocked, so happy.”
Jeff Caplan: 817-390-7705, @Jeff_Caplan
