Kimbell Art Museum says proposed 12-story hotel would ‘loom’ over space

The developer of a proposed 12-story hotel across Camp Bowie Boulevard from the Kimbell Art Museum has agreed to take another look at the project’s design after museum officials raised concerns that the building’s height would hurt aesthetics in the Cultural District, officials said Friday.
Board members of the Kimbell and the nearby Amon Carter Museum of American Art met Friday with representatives of Illinois-based Heart of America Group, as well as city officials and land owners, for about 90 minutes to hash out concerns.
Kimbell Director Eric Lee said the hotel would be seen from the Maillol Courtyard, an interior space near the cafe in the Louis Kahn-designed museum. The courtyard features a nude sculpture by the French sculptor Aristide Maillol.
For courtyard patrons, the hotel would appear to be “looming” over the museum and negatively impact the serene space, Lee said. The museum doesn’t object to a hotel on the site, “just not a 12-story” hotel, he said.
“We had a long conversation,” Lee said. “We did not reach a resolution. The conversation will continue. I hope for a positive outcome.”
City Councilman Dennis Shingleton, whose district includes the near west side, called the meeting productive. All sides agreed that “a problem” exists and that concerns “will be looked at,” he said. “The city’s going to take another look at it.”
“It’s not the density, it’s the height,” Shingleton said, adding that the museums also feel a tall hotel would impact the “aesthetic” of the section along University Drive and Camp Bowie Boulevard where the Kimbell, the Amon Carter and Modern Art museums are located.
“There’s a lot of heartfelt interest,” Shingleton said. He did say he “fully expects [the project] to go forward.”
Kirk Whalen, vice president and general counsel for Heart of America Group, did not return repeated requests for comment. The developer is planning the luxury Hotel Renovo for the property, in the Museum Place development.
City Manager David Cooke said all sides were able to express their concerns about the proposed project.
“Where we left it, the city is going to go back with the developer and look at other options,” Cooke said.
Last month, the City Council heard plans for the $47 million, 212-room hotel at the northwest corner of Camp Bowie Boulevard and Van Cliburn Way, when staff discussed a proposed economic incentive for the project. The 196,000-square-foot hotel will include a restaurant, a ballroom and meeting space.
The hotel will require a variance from the city before construction. Plans call for the hotel to be approximately 155 feet tall, but the city’s zoning ordinance that applies to that site only allows buildings to be 120 feet tall.
Moreover, if plans for the hotel change and the City Council wants to provide an incentive, it would have to amend its policy for hotels. Currently, the city will only offer incentives to higher-end properties that have a minimum of 200 rooms.
If the project size is reduced, it likely would lower the room count, making it ineligible for an incentive.
Robert Sturns, the city’s economic development director, said Heart of America Group is understanding of the concerns raised about the project.
“Everyone is trying to come to a resolution that everyone can be comfortable with,” Sturns said.
The city has long sought a hotel for the Cultural District, near the Will Rogers Memorial Center. That has become increasingly important with construction underway on a $450 million multipurpose arena project being built by the city and private investors. That 14,000-seat arena, located off Montgomery Street on the far south side of the Will Rogers, is expected to open in time for the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in 2020.
The City Council postponed a vote on the hotel incentive at its Feb. 21 meeting after the Kimbell raised its concerns. The council is likely to again postpone a vote on Tuesday.
The city has offered to rebate the hotel’s 7 percent city occupancy tax for 16 years. The incentive would be capped at $7.2 million. Under terms of the incentive package, the company will need to meet various hiring and spending requirements.
Whalen previously said the hotel will be built in an 18-month timeframe and open by August 2019.
