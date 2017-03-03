Bike rider hits, damages parked Fort Worth police car on Allen Avenue

A bike rider crashed into a parked Fort Worth police car Friday morning, according to police.
The patrol car was parked in the street in front of a convenience store during a robbery investigation when the bike hit it about 10 a.m. Friday at Allen Avenue and Interstate 35W, said officer Tamara Valle, police spokeswoman.
The collision caused some minor damage to the car, Valle said, and no one was injured.
The age of the male bike rider was unknown, and there was no indication of any citations as of 11 a.m., Valle said.
Further details were not immediately available from police.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
