Bike rider hits, damages parked Fort Worth police car on Allen Avenue

0:43 Fort Worth Police SWAT responds to Valero robbery situation Pause

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 1

1:02 Benbrook apartment fire claims man's life

5:23 Tarrant County Sheriff addresses fatal domestic shooting near Haslet

0:34 The influence of 'Mama Orr' on TCU football

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

1:53 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo