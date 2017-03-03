Firefighters battle blaze at apartment complex in east Fort Worth

Several firefighters battled a one-alarm blaze in far east Fort Worth Friday morning.
The Fort Worth Fire Department found heavy flames when they arrived about 7:45 a.m. to the Carol Oaks Apartments at the 1600 block of Carol Oaks Trail, said Kyle Falkner, fire department spokesman.
First responders treated a few people for smoke inhalation but as of 10:00 a.m., no one had been taken to the hospital, said Matt Zavadsky, MedStar spokesman.
Red Cross was also called to the scene in anticipation that several people would be displaced but the extent of the damage was unknown.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
