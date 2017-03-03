Third person dies from injuries suffered in domestic shooting

The final victim in a domestic shooting early Thursday in unincorporated northwest Tarrant County that left two others dead has died from her injuries.
Michelle Morris, 50, was pronounced dead at 2:26 a.m. Friday at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office website.
Tarrant County Sheriff’s officials have said Morris’ estranged husband, James Lee Morris, shot her and her new boyfriend inside her home in the Avondale Ranch subdivision, west of Haslet, before turning the gun on himself.
The boyfriend, 24-year-old James K. Brantley, was pronounced dead at the scene.
James Morris, 53, died later Thursday morning at John Peter Smith Hospital.
All three had been shot in the head, sheriff’s officials said.
“Apparently [James Morris] was fairly upset at his estranged wife’s and the other victim’s relationship,” Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn said in a news conference Thursday afternoon.
Officials said Michelle Morris had an emergency protective order in place against her estranged husband when the shooting occurred.
James Morris was charged last month with assaulting both Michelle Morris and Brantley, court records show.
Four other people, including three teens, were inside the home when the shooting took place. The teens are now in the care of a relative, officials have said.
