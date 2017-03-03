Fort Worth

March 3, 2017 7:57 AM

One person dies in single-vehicle crash on Loop 820 in Fort Worth

By Azia Branson

FORT WORTH

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash that shut down Loop 820 at Azle Avenue for nearly four hours early Friday.

Police said the driver of a pickup truck veered off the road and crashed into a highway sign about 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Loop 820. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim has not been identified, pending notification of relatives.

All westbound lanes of the highway were shut down at Azle Avenue for almost four hours until the accident was cleared around 6 a.m.

