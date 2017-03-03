Benbrook fire kills one; two injured after jumping from second story

One man was killed in an apartment fire and two others were injured after jumping from the second story of the building in Benbrook early Friday, officials said.
About midnight, Benbrook Fire Department arrived at the two-alarm blaze at St. Nicholas Place Apartments in the 4600 block of Williams Road, where they found one man dead at the scene, said Tommy Davis, Benbrook fire chief. He has not been identified, pending notification of relatives.
Two others who jumped from windows on the second story of the apartment building were injured and taken to nearby hospitals. They are expected to recover, Davis said.
At least 12 units were damaged in the fire and 16 to 20 people were displaced, Davis said. Fort Worth and White Settlement departments assisted.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
