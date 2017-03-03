SWAT forces entry into Fort Worth gas station

More than two dozen officers are on scene of an incident at a gas station where SWAT forced entry in Fort Worth early Friday.
Police initially received a robbery call about 4:20 a.m. at a Valero gas station at Allen Avenue and Interstate 35W. More than 20 officers, Air One and K-9 units responded to the scene. Since 5 a.m., an additional two dozen officers, including SWAT, arrived on scene, according to the police report.
About 6:30 a.m., SWAT forced entry into the gas station and came out with one person shortly after. It is unclear if that person is a suspect or a victim at this time.
Police shut down Allen Avenue in both directions and encourage those traveling in the area to seek an alternate route.
No other information has been released.
