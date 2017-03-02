That little Fort Worth military museum is closing its doors

5:23 Tarrant County Sheriff addresses fatal domestic shooting near Haslet Pause

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 1

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 2

2:16 Institutional racism targeted by FWISD policy

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

1:47 This is Topgolf

1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 22

1:15 Officer who arrested Jacqueline Craig gets interviewed by internal affairs