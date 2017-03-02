Asylum seeker with brain tumor to be released from ICE detention

A young Salvadoran woman with a benign brain tumor seeking asylum in the United States will be released from Immigrant and Customs Enforcement detention, her attorney said Thursday morning.
Sara Beltran Hernandez, 26, received national attention recently after she was hospitalized in Burleson and diagnosed with a brain tumor, and then returned to ICE custody in Alvarado. Family, lawyers and human rights activists worked to have her freed so she could be with family and get medical treatment.
#Breaking: Salvadoran immigrant w brain tumor wins release fm Dallas immig judge on $15k bond in asylum case. Her atty Fatma Marouf here: pic.twitter.com/mxeTCwFw58— Dianne Solis (@disolis) March 2, 2017
Bond was set at $15,000 Thursday morning for Beltran Hernandez’s release while her asylum claim is processed, according to her attorney Fatma Marouf and Amnesty International, a human rights nonprofit. Her family will post the bond, Marouf told reporters.
Beltran Hernandez fled from gang-related and domestic violence in El Salvador and entered the country illegally at the Texas-Mexico border, according to Amnesty International. An immigration judge ordered her removed from the country, but attorneys are appealing her asylum case. She has been in custody for about 15 months.
“Sara and her family are overjoyed that she will finally be able to be with her loved ones and receive medical care after being unjustly detained for over 400 days,” said Eric Ferrero of Amnesty International USA in a news release. “Sara never should have been held for so long in the first place, let alone with a medical issue. It is unconscionable to treat people fleeing violence and danger as if they are criminals. Applying for asylum should not mean giving up one’s human rights in the process.”
Beltran Hernandez, who reportedly has two young children, will live with her family in New York, according to the Amnesty news release.
Beltran Hernandez complained about headaches, nosebleeds and memory loss before she collapsed on Feb. 11, according to the Associated Press. After her diagnosis, she was removed from the hospital and taken back to Prairieland on Feb. 22.
“After she was determined by her physician to be stable, she was discharged from the hospital and returned to ICE custody at [Prairieland Detention Center],” Danielle Bennett, an ICE spokeswoman, wrote in an email.
However, Beltran Hernandez told an attorney the next day that she was having many problems, including dizziness, nausea and memory loss, the AP reported.
