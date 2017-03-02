FBI offers reward for pastor who fled trial in healthcare fraud case

A reward was offered Thursday for a pastor who fled last year before his federal trial on Medicare healthcare fraud involving more than $4 million.
The Dallas FBI office is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for Ayitey Ayayee Amim, 37, who failed to appear for his Aug. 15, 2016, trial.
Amim, who along with co-conspirators had worked at Paradise Home Health in Arlington 2010 to 2011, was indicted on a federal charge of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud.
Amim may be traveling in Canada, England, Ghana, or the northeastern United States, or still be in Dallas-Fort Worth.
According to federal court documents, Amim is accused of submitting false Medicare claims for health services that were unnecessary and not provided. Amim also is accused of recruiting new patients and paid cash kickbacks to established patients.
Amim also has used the aliases of Ayitey Amim, Kwame, Man of God, Pastor Kwame, Sam and Kwame Ayayee.
If you have any information on this case, call the Dallas FBI office at 972-559-5000. Tips also can be submitted at tips/fbi.gov.
