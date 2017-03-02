One dead, two injured in suspected domestic shooting near Haslet

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 2 Pause

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

2:16 Institutional racism targeted by FWISD policy

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 22

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

2:25 Activist meets with Jacqueline Craig

1:19 Drive through Ash Wednesday

1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura

4:06 Ethan Couch in court for first time as an adult