One dead, two injured in suspected domestic shooting near Haslet

A man is dead and a man and woman injured after a shooting near Haslet early Thursday.
Investigators suspect that James Lee Morris shot his estranged wife, who had an emergency protective order in place against him, and her new boyfriend before shooting himself in the head, Senior Chief Deputy Mike Simonds said
The boyfriend, 24-year-old James K. Brantley, died from his injury.
The estranged wife, Michelle R. Morris, 50, and James Morris, 53, were both in critical condition at John Peter Smith Hospital on Thursday morning, Simonds said.
Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputies were called by a relative to the home in the 13200 block of Taylor Frances Lane shortly after 2:30 a.m.
Simonds said seven people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, including three teens.
“We get a call from one of the children saying that there’s been a shooting at the residence,” Simonds said.
Simonds said investigators believe James Morris, who had been living elsewhere, had come over to the house but are still trying to determine how he gained entry.
“We do have witnesses but exactly what all the witnesses saw, heard or observed after the fact, that’s what we’re trying to determine at this time,” he said.
Simonds said a handgun was found near James Morris.
“It does appear there were shots fired in more than one location of the house,” he said.
The children have been placed in the care of a relative, he said.
Simonds said the sheriff’s office previously had been called to the residence at least twice this year for domestic violence.
Tarrant County court records show James Morris was charged Feb. 14 with assault of a household member/impeding breath for allegedly choking his estranged wife’s boyfriend with his arm.
He was also charged that same day with assault bodily injury of a family member stemming from the same incident but the alleged victim in that case was not immediately clear.
His bond conditions, however, included not contacting his estranged wife or her boyfriend in any manner, court records show.
