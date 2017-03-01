Judge issues $11,111 bond for Grand Prairie mom who got 8 years in voter fraud case

State District Judge Robb Catalano set an appeal bond at $11,111 Wednesday for Rosa Maria Ortega, the Grand Prairie woman who was sentenced last month to eight years in prison on two felony counts of illegal voting.
The bond is the first step in what is likely a low-percentage play to get the mother of four released from custody until an appeals court rules on whether she should be granted a new trial or serve the sentence delivered by the Tarrant County jury.
Ortega’s attorney, Clark Birdsall, and Sheila Finney, court coordinator for Tarrant County Criminal District Court No. 3, confirmed the bond amount.
Ortega’s fiance, Oscar Sherman, said he plans to post the bond.
“If we can get around this immigration thing, yeah, this is a positive first step,” Sherman said.
Ortega, currently an inmate at the Tarrant County Jail, is expected to be turned over to federal immigration officials and transferred to the Dallas Immigration Detention Center.
Obtaining an immigration bond, however, is expected to be an uphill battle.
While an immigration officer can set bond immediately, Ortega, a permanent legal resident with a green card, will more likely be transferred to a detention facility in Haskell or Alvarado to await a court date in front of an immigration judge.
“I’m glad the judge put justice before politics in setting this bond,” Birdsall said. “The next step comes down to if in fact she can get a bond from the immigration court. Up until a couple of weeks ago, I think she could have gotten one, but with the changing times and the flurry of executive orders coming out of the Oval Office, if she is no longer able to get an immigration bond, this is all for nothing.”
Federal immigration judges serve under newly confirmed Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
“I don’t expect she’ll get a bond,” Fort Worth immigration attorney Francisco Hernandez said. “With this much media attention, are you going to give a bond?”
If a bond is not set, deportation proceedings could ensue, although the more likely scenario is for the state to take her back into custody.
Sherman visited Ortega on Tuesday night and said she initially believed that an appeal bond would allow her to return home and reunite with her children, ages 12 to 16. Sherman had to tell her that is not yet the case.
“She thought she was coming home,” Sherman said. “If she could be home with the kids, that’s all I’m worried about.”
