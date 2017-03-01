Burglary suspect catches zzz’s in Weatherford church, police catch him

Now would be a good time for Jeremy Ty Fox to pray.
He was in the Parker County Jail on Wednesday, a day after he was found sleeping in church.
In this case, it wasn’t because of a boring sermon. The church at 410 W. Oak St. was locked before he entered shortly before 2:30 p.m., so an employee who found Fox called police.
After they woke him up, they arrested Fox and accused him of burglary, among other things.
Fox, 19, explained to officers Tuesday afternoon that he was at Prince Memorial CME Church to pray and leave the church some money.
But he faces a charge of burglary of a building, and the teen had two outstanding warrants, one for possession of drug paraphernalia and another for failure to appear.
He also was arrested Feb. 5 on a charge of driving with an invalid license, and posted bail.
With all those charges, Fox probably won’t be dozing off at church again anytime soon.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
