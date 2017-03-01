North Texas churches offer ‘ashes to go’ in 60 seconds or less

0:47 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will have Disney’s first ever gay character Pause

1:26 Memorial service for Euless Officer David Hofer

2:16 Institutional racism targeted by FWISD policy

1:15 Officer who arrested Jacqueline Craig gets interviewed by internal affairs

2:25 Activist meets with Jacqueline Craig

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

1:49 Texas transgender wrestler wins girls state title

1:18 Tornadoes touch down in Illinois, kill at least 2

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration