Fort Worth officer injured avoiding wrong-way driver on freeway

An officer was hospitalized after a collision involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 35W early Wednesday, police said.
The wrong-way driver continued south in the northbound lanes on I-35W before crashing into two cars at Felix Street and Seminary Drive, CBS DFW reported.
Police said the driver was arrested under suspicion of driving while intoxicated. They had not released the driver’s name early Wednesday.
The Fort Worth officer’s patrol car was rear-ended after he swerved and slammed on the brakes to miss the wrong-way driver at I-35W near Texas 121 around midnight.
The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to recover.
CBS DFW reported that the female wrong-way driver was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital with minor injuries.
#FortWorth PD officer injured, man gives thanks to God after being thrown from 2nd crash. All caused by wrong way driver on I-35. More @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/iVb02Isiap— FOX4Terry (@FOX4Terry) March 1, 2017
