Fort Worth trustees pass resolution declaring schools ‘welcoming and safe’ to all

2:16 Institutional racism targeted by FWISD policy Pause

0:35 Fire drill turns into real thing when smoke is discovered in downtown Fort Worth building

1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura

2:58 The best photos of 2016 from the Star-Telegram

7:12 Activist's encounter with Fort Worth police becomes key part of 5th Circuit ruling (Part 2)

1:00 Voters line up early on election day

0:30 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 15

7:14 Community meeting about discipline of officer in viral arrest video

1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth