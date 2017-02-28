Officer in viral video arrest says littering is his pet peeve

Nearly a week after a cell phone video gained millions of views on social media and thrust Fort Worth into the national spotlight, the officer who arrested a mother and her two daughters told an investigator that littering was one of his pet peeves.
Jacqueline Craig, who is black, was arrested by William Martin, a white Fort Worth police officer, after she called police to report that a neighbor assaulted her elementary school-age son. Martin told investigators that the boy’s supposed littering triggered the alleged assault. Family members have said that the boy dropped some raisins in their neighbor, Itamar Vardi’s yard.
“It just kind of drives me nuts when I see someone throwing a McDonald’s bag out of a car when they are going down the freeway,” Martin said. “I’ve got over 2,000 foot frontage on the road and before I mow I have to pick up sometimes, I think one time I picked up maybe three, four, five buckets of other people’s trash before I mow. It just drives me nuts when people litter.”
Martin told the investigator that if Vardi did grab the boy, the neighbor was in the wrong.
“I believed the kid did something just because no sane person would just randomly grab a kid and not just choke them but just grab a random kid off the street,” Martin is recorded saying. “It didn't make sense. That's why I said why didn’t it matter [that he littered] because that's what started it all. The guy was painting his fence trying to improve the look in his neighborhood and the kid threw trash in his yard.”
The arrest was recorded on a cellphone and posted to Facebook, where it went viral, leading to accusations that Martin acted in a racist manner. The arrest sparked several protests, marches and rallies.
Police later decided not to pursue charges against Craig and her daughters, and Vardi pleaded not guilty to a Class C misdemeanor assault charge. Martin served a 10-day suspension after the arrest.
The interviewer asked Martin whether any of his actions were motivated by Craig’s race and he replied no.
Martin was interviewed at least three times by investigators. Two interviews took place on Dec. 27, and there was a follow-up interview on Jan. 2, according to the time stamps on the videos the city provided the “Fort Worth Star-Telegram” in response to an open records request.
