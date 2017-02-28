Activist Shaun King: Viral arrest of Fort Worth mother ‘was just absurd’

New York activist Shaun King met Tuesday with Jacqueline Craig, telling the Fort Worth woman that her controversial arrest in December was “one of the most outrageous cases I’d ever seen.”
“Within moments, it was clear that the police officer had very little compassion for her, her son and her family, and almost started treating them as the suspects,” King said, according to a Facebook video posted by Craig’s attorney, Lee Merritt. “What I saw was crazy to see.”
King, a central figure in the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement and a columnist for the New York Daily News, has been an outspoken critic of Fort Worth police since Craig’s arrest on Dec. 21.
She had called police to report an alleged assault of her young son. But when officer William Martin arrived, the situation escalated and Martin ended up arresting Craig and her two teenage daughters.
A cellphone video from the incident was posted to Facebook.
King played a key role in making the video go viral.
His column the day after Craig’s arrest was shared more than 20,000 times on his Facebook page. His initial tweet of the video was retweeted more than 49,000 times.
The video “shook me to my soul,” King wrote at the time. “This is the reality of being black in America.”
King reiterated those thoughts Tuesday as he met with Craig in Fort Worth prior to speaking at TCU. He was also scheduled to speak at Como First Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday night.
“I just try to look at it through the lens of a mother who calls for help and ends up being brutalized and threatened with her family on the ground and in police cars taken to jail,” King said in his meeting with Craig.
Craig was “somebody who committed no crime, calling for help for a young child,” he said. “It was just absurd. Sometimes there are cases that I just can’t shake, and that was one of those cases.”
Watch the full video of the meeting here:
Shaun King & Jackie Craig sit down to talk for the first timePosted by Lee Merritt on Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Craig was tearful in her conversation with King.
“We live with it daily,” she told King. “That’s why I’m determined to get justice, because I don’t want another mother having to sit where I’m sitting. Having to feel what I feel is not fair.”
Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald later suspended Martin for 10 days, saying the officer of acting rude and disrespectful and of using excessive force. But Fitzgerald disputed claims that Martin acted racist.
By not handing Martin a stiffer punishment, Fort Worth city officials were “defending the indefensible,” King said.
King and other Craig supporters have continued to call for the officer’s firing. They also want Martin charged with a crime and want the neighbor involved, Itamar Vardi, to face a stronger assault charge. Vardi was ticketed for assault by contact, a Class C misdemeanor.
“The longer this city continues to delay justice, the more pain [the Craig family] continues to experience,” King said Tuesday. “With all this, I’m still hopeful that the city will do what’s right and we will continue to push for it, because we know we have to.”
King in January shared Martin’s bodycam footage and details from his personnel file on his Facebook page, confidential documents that were released to him by Merritt, who obtained them from an anonymous source.
King’s post was shared more than 165,000 times, and the bodycam video gained more than 8 million views. The release of the documents also prompted a police investigation into who leaked them.
The department has not announced the findings of the investigation.
King and Merritt attended Morehouse College together in Atlanta. King said they have known each other for 20 years.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments