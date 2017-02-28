The kids marched out for a monthly fire drill, then someone smelled smoke

Around 100 people, including dozens of children, were outside for a routine fire drill at the Center for Transforming Lives when someone smelled smoke inside the building Tuesday afternoon.
Trish Rodriguez, chief communications officer for the center, said everyone was safe after smoke was seen inside the building while they conducted a monthly fire drill.
Dozens of Fort Worth firefighters were on scene about 10:45 a.m. at the 500 block of Fourth Street, trying to determine the source of the fire. The cause was expected to be electrical.
The center’s 50 to 60 children were taken to a church across the street while officials investigated.
“If you’re going to have a fire, at least it happened while we’re all outside,” Rodriguez said.
The center helps families move from poverty to independence. It offers child care, safe housing, childhood development, financial guidance and emergency shelter, Rodriguez said.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
