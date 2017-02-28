Where did winter go? DFW sees warmest winter, February on record

It’s only appropriate that the Dallas-Fort Worth area should end February with high temperatures near 80 and a chance of spring-like thunderstorms overnight.
This will be the warmest winter and February on record.
“We’ll have no problem shattering the record for February and also breaking the record for winter,” said Jesse Moore, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. The Weather Service considers meteorological winter to run from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28.
Here’s a look at this winter, by the numbers:
60.1 average February temperature (through Monday), breaking the previous record of 58.4 degrees set in 1976 at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport.
53.4 average winter temperature (Monday), besting the old mark of 53.1 degrees set in the winter of 1999-2000 at DFW Airport.
13 most 80-degree days in winter (this will reach 14 if we reach 80 on Tuesday), breaking the old mark of 10 days that was set in both the winters of 1908-1909 and 2005-2006.
20 degrees the last freeze, on Jan. 8, at DFW Airport. If there are no more freezes this winter, it will shatter the old mark for the earliest last freeze of winter that was set on Feb. 5, 2000.
