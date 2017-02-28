Heroin puppy almost ready for adoption, police get rescue award

The puppy who was near death after eating heroin while he was left alone in a vehicle is almost ready for adoption, officials said Tuesday.
And the Carrollton Police Department has been awarded a Compassionate Police Department Award from PETA for rescuing the Chihuahua mix.
Lucky, the name given to the puppy by authorities after they found him in “bad shape” Feb. 18, is bouncing around and happy, officials said Tuesday.
“He likes to chew on noses,” Carrollton animal control spokesman Joe Skenesky said Tuesday in a telephone interview.
Lucky is at Carrollton Animal Services, and he will be put up for adoption March 8.
Now an honorary K-9 of the Carrollton Police Department, Lucky can thank fellow officers and Dr. Stacie Fowler and the staff at North Texas Emergency Pet Clinic in Carrollton for being on the road to recovery.
The quick work of police officers who found Lucky limp and lethargic has been recognized by PETA.
“Thanks to the Carrollton Police Department’s readiness to protect and serve both humans and animals, this puppy was spared a horrific death by drug overdose,” PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange said in a news release. “PETA hopes the officers’ kindness will inspire people everywhere to keep an eye out for dogs in danger.”
The department will receive a certificate and a box of vegan cookies.
Lucky’s owners were arrested and accused of switching price tags at Home Depot in Carrollton. Police identified the suspects as Thomas Romero, 46, of Newark and Nina Crawford, 38, of Fort Worth.
They face charges of possession of a controlled substance/heroin and fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing.
Home Depot security officials had called police on the afternoon of Feb. 18 after taking Crawford and Romero into custody.
Police learned that the puppy had been left alone in the couple’s vehicle.
The puppy was taken to Carrollton Animal Services and then the pet clinic.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments